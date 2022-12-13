Region announces location of managed encampment

The Region of Waterloo has announced the location of its first hybrid shelter, sometimes referred to as a managed encampment.

The site will be set up on regionally-owned land at 1001 Erbs Road on the border of the City of Waterloo and the Township of Wilmot, the region revealed Tuesday.

The property is home to the region’s Emergency Services Training and Research Centre campus which includes paramedic services, the landfill, and a training facility for multiple emergency services.

The hybrid shelter will be home to up to 50 people, each with their own small cabin, equipped with electricity, heating and air conditioning. A main cabin complex will provide running water, washrooms, laundry services and space for meals.

“This is really intended to be a small little community,” Region of Waterloo commissioner of community services Peter Sweeney said.

“It’s a interim solution as we work to eradicate homelessness across this community over the next few years and it’s a response to those who are currently living unsheltered who said, this is something if we built it, they would come.”

The Working Centre will manage the site and staff it 24/7. The group was one of two who applied for the job. Addictions and mental health support will be provided on site, along with connections to permanent housing options.

“Ideally, people leave healthier than they arrive, it’s a safer environment for them, and they have access to the supports that they need,” Sweeney said.

The Working Centre has previously told CTV News it would model the regional site after A Better Tent City.

The region’s announcement about the hybrid shelter location comes as it seeks to clear people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets. At times as many as 60 tents have been located on the downtown property. The case is currently before the courts and a ruling on the region’s eviction order is expected by the end of the year.

Sweeney said people living in unsanctioned encampments on regional property will be prioritized for access to the hybrid shelter.

As for whether people will want to move to the new site, Sweeney pointed to a survey conducted earlier this year which found around half the residents of the region’s three largest encampments would be willing to relocate to a managed encampment in another city if the region were to create one.

Sweeney said the details and site plan are still being worked out, but the region is already considering potentially creating more hybrid shelters in the future.

“There’s things here that are still uncertain about how all this is going to work, and to the degree people are all going to take us up on it, and so we have to learn from that before we start thinking about the next one, but we want to be clear that we may need more of this because the scale of the crisis is significant.”

The region aims to open the new hybrid shelter at the beginning of February.