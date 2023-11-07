Region of Waterloo to reduce school zone speed limits around the clock

The Region of Waterloo is set to permanently lower speed limits in school zones on regional roads, expanding a pilot project the region launched last year, which saw most dropped to 40 km per hour.

The reduced speed limits will be in effect 24 hours per day, seven days a week throughout the full year.

Councillors spent more than an hour debating the measure at Tuesday’s Planning and Works Committee meeting, with some arguing that extending the reduced speed limits to all hours could frustrate residents and reduce public buy-in.

“I hear from – and on social media, I read – many people who are frustrated, [people] who support the step around school times and support it from a safety perspective, but feel that someone getting a ticket in the middle of the night… is overreach,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said. “And quite frankly, it’s taking away from citizen’s faith in the system around this.”

While several other councilors expressed support for Vrbanovic’s position, the majority ultimately sided with staff’s recommendation to reduce the speed limits around the clock.

PILOT PROJECT EXPANSION

It follows a pilot project launched by the Region of Waterloo last year, which lowered speed limits in 31 school zones during school hours, Monday to Friday, September to June.

School zones on regional roads with posted speed limits of 50 km/h or 60 km/h saw limits dropped to 40 km/h. Those with speed limits of 70 km/h and 80 km/h were reduced to 50 km/h and 60 km/h respectively.

Staff said the project resulted in drivers reducing their speeds by an average of 4 to 7 km/hour during posted times.

If approved at the next regular council meeting, Tuesday’s committee decision makes those speed limits permanent – with the exception of the school zone on Snyder’s Road in Wilmot, which will keep its current timed speed limit reduction between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

'WE'RE TALKING ABOUT VULNERABLE ROAD USERS'

Staff said the previous system created confusion for drivers.

“We do get a lot of comments from the community around confusion with the posted speed limits having different times of the day,” manager of transportation engineering Darryl Spencer said.

It also didn’t account for activities happening outside of school hours.

“I’m speaking to this not just as a councillor, but as a mother,” Coun. Colleen James said. “We live in a school zone. Sometimes these daycares don’t get out until 6 p.m. There is constant speeding.”

Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe agreed, challenging councillors who advocated for reducing speed limits only during school hours as a more “balanced” approach.

“We’re talking about vulnerable road users, children… people taking their kids to daycare, to school. If you’re not going to put those people first compared to a car or vehicle, there’s no balance there in my mind,” McCabe said.

The change will only apply to school zones on regional roads, not city streets.