Region of Waterloo warns about over-salting this winter

The Region of Waterloo is reminding business owners to start winterizing their property while avoiding over-salting surfaces.

Using too much salt can damage property, according to the region, and it can get into the drinking water which could create health concerns for people who are on salt-restricted diets.

The region suggests using about a quarter cup of salt per square metre.

“Anything more than that you actually increase the slip and fall risk to some degree because the grains of salt are so slippery,” said manager of hydrogeology and source water protection with the region, Eric Hodgins. “Every over-application, every use of salt, some of it spills onto the grass into the garden area. It will damage your trees and shrubs.”

There are alternatives to using salt in the winter. The region recommends taking measures to prevent ice from forming, such as having eaves troughs drained onto grass and not on the concrete.

“Pavement condition effects things. If it’s really uneven parking lot, you’re putting more salt on because it will roll across the parking lot to those low areas and then those high areas don’t get the salt that they need,” Hodgins said.

Carmine Caccioppoli, co-owner of Vincenzo’s in Waterloo, said he usually throws salt on the ground around his business in the winter to help keep the area clear of ice.

“With a lot of customers, longtime customers, who are little bit older, getting access and coming into the store, is always something we want to keep clear,” Caccioppoli said.

He said while he understands too much salt isn’t good for the environment, he will continue to lay it down to keep customers safe.

“There is a fine line of over salting and under salting,” he said. “Because as soon as someone slips and falls the first thing that’s going to be asked from our insurance company ‘is did you regularly salt?”

The region said if business owners follow their tips, there will be less ice build-up and therefore less salt will be needed.