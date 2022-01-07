Region offering walk-in vaccines for pregnant people
Pregnant people in Waterloo Region can now walk in to any clinic to get a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
The region’s top doctor is echoing the call made by GTA hospitals for pregnant people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
In her weekly COVID-19 update Friday morning, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stressed hospitals throughout the province are starting to see admissions of infants with COVID-19.
“Infants are at greater risk because of their immature immune systems,” said Dr. Wang, “If you are pregnant, it is especially important that you get vaccinated for the protection of your baby as well as your own.”
Dr. Wang added “maternal antibodies can provide protection for the first six months of a child’s life.”
During the update, Dr. Wang announced “those who are pregnant will be accepted as walk-ins to receive their first, second, or third dose of the vaccine” at regional vaccination clinics.
On Wednesday, four Ontario hospitals issued a joint statement urging pregnant people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
