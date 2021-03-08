Two pop-up clinics will open in the coming weeks to administer COVID-19 vaccines to Indigenous populations.

In a news release, regional officials said the sites will offer vaccines to First Nation, Métis and Inuit residents in a culturally appropriate setting.

“We appreciate the opportunity to dialogue with local First Nation, Métis and Inuit Elders and identify challenges and opportunities for increasing vaccination among Indigenous residents wherever they live in the region,” Dept. Chief Shirley Hilton said in the release. “An important focus for the (vaccine) task force is to prioritize Indigenous people in our immunization efforts and to provide culturally appropriate places to get immunized.”

Anishnabeg Outreach will offer a clinic at 236 Woodhaven Rd. on March 19 and 20. The Healing of Seven Generations and KW Urban Wigwam Project will offer a clinic at regional headquarters, located at 150 Frederick St., on March 24 and 25.

Each location will have an elder available to answer questions about health, culture and vaccine hesitancy.

The region is currently rolling out vaccines for Phase One populations, including adults over the age of 80 and high-risk health-care workers.