Region outbreak free as University Hospital transplant unit outbreak resolved

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Tuesday.

The region now has a total of 12,550 cases and 226 deaths, with 12,285 cases resolved leaving 39 active. There are now 3,473 cases with a variant of concern and the number of cases with the Delta variant has not changed at 16.

The region has now seen 11 days of single-digit cases.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting the number of inpatients with COVID-19 sits at nine. Fewer than five are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in critical care and none in acute care.

An outbreak at University Hospital in the 8TU Transplant Unit has been resolved after being active for a little over two weeks.

That means there are no active outbreaks in the region.

As of Monday, anyone 12 years of age and older who has received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine became able to rebook their second dose at the shorter, 28-day interval.

Those who received Oxford-AstraZeneca as their first dose must book an appointment for their second dose eight weeks after their first.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – None new but four cases removed, 15 active, 3,878 total, 3,780 resolved, 83 deaths, 810 variants

Grey-Bruce – 21 new, 142 active, 1,573 total, 1,424 resolved, seven deaths, 398 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 13 active, 2,704 total, 2,638 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – four new , eight active, 1,890 total, 1,825 resolved, 57 deaths, 311 variants (as of June 28)

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, 38 active, 3,600 total, 3,500 resolved, 62 deaths, 642 variants

Ontario health officials reported nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19, but noted that a data review has resulted in an overestimation.

The province confirmed 299 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, but officials state that the numbers include 90 Toronto cases from 2020.