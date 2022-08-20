Region reports 6 new COVID related deaths

The Region of Waterloo is reporting six more deaths over the last week relating to COVID-19, bringing the regional death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 450.

This is the first update for the region in several weeks that has seen an increase in the number of weekly deaths recorded. The previous three dashboard updates all showed four new deaths each week.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases dropped by 31 to 485 from the 516 the region recorded last week.

The number of active outbreaks in high-risk settings also declined by five.

Currently, there are 25 active outbreaks, with 14 in long-term care or retirement homes, one outbreak in a hospital and 10 in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.

The number of hospitalizations related to COVID dropped in the region with 14 fewer people in hospital. There are still 40 people in hospital related to COVID.

The number of ICU patients also declined, with three fewer people in ICU related to COVID. This is a drop of three from the last update on Aug. 12.

The seven-day moving average per cent positivity is currently 19 per cent.