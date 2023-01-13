Region reports two new COVID-19-related deaths

The Region of Waterloo is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 in the region, according to the weekly Region of Waterloo COVID-19 dashboard update.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the region to 503 since March 2020. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths so far in 2023 in Waterloo region.

The number of hospitalizations has increased to 40, an increase of three from last Friday. The current number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 is almost double what it was towards the end of November when the region reports 22 people in hospital.

There are seven people in ICU related to COVID-19, an increase of one from last Friday, according to the dashboard.

The following statement on behalf of Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Medical Officer of Health said: “Today we are reporting two COVID-related deaths in our community. The individuals were a male in his 80s and a female in her 90s. I wish to express my deep sympathy to the families of these individuals.”

As of Jan. 7, Public Health Ontario is reporting 67 recent deaths related to COVID-19, and 15,689 total deaths to date.

There have been 398 recent hospital admissions, and a total of 64,252 hospital admissions.

There are three fewer outbreaks in high risk settings, with the region reporting nine outbreaks. All nine outbreaks are in long-term care settings.