The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has opened the region’s second COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Media were invited to the opening of the clinic Thursday morning to witness the first shot administered at the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges.

Anne Doherty was the first to receive the vaccine.

She is a caregiver to her parents who have already been vaccinated.

The clinic’s opening will help to better serve rural communities as vaccination programs continue to ramp up in the coming weeks and months.

Meanwhile the health unit is working on opening two more clinics in the London area at the North London Optimist Community Centre and an ice pad at the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre.

The Western Fair District Agriplex continues to administer vaccinations and was the first to open earlier this year.