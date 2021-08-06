Region sees dip in weekly cases; however Simcoe Muskoka doctor says fourth wave is ‘inevitable’

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is logging 20 new cases of COVID-19 between Sunday and Friday, five of those over the past 24 hours.

There is a slight decline in the number of cases this week over the week of July 25, where 28 cases were reported.

The vast majority of COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka reside in Barrie, Bradford West Gwillimbury, New Tecumseth, Essa, and Innisfil.

The cases logged Friday were in Barrie (1), New Tecumseth (1), Gravenhurst(1) and Essa (2).

Thursday saw cases in Barrie (1), New Tecumseth (3), Bradford (1), Essa (2), Springwater (2) and Tiny (1).

Wednesday saw cases in Bradford (2), Barrie (1) and Collingwood (1).

The SMDHU said two people remain in the hospital due to COVID-19.

So far in August, there have been zero COVID-19 related deaths.

However, there is still cause for concern, says Dr. Barry Nathanson when speaking to CTV's Siobhan Morris. Dr. Nathanson said health care is beginning to see the fourth wave of the unvaccinated. Patients being admitted are young, and what they have in common is they are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Dr. Nathanson went on to say, "hospitals are ready, we are terribly depleted, but we are steeling ourselves in the last couple of days because we know that has been coming we are getting ourselves ramped up." Dr. Nathanson concluded, "We need to be ready and prepared to face this fourth wave, that may be longer than previous waves," he went on to say "we all need to stay vigilant."

Over 195 COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka have tested positive for the Delta Variant.

Currently, 79 per cent of the population 12 years and older living in Simcoe Muskoka have had at least one dose of the vaccine, including 69 per cent of youth 12 to 17 years of age.

The province said to be able to leave Step 3; no public health unit may have less than 70 per cent of its population fully vaccinated.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated is available on the SMDHU website.