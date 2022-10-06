Region sees low uptake in COVID-19 bivalent booster shots

The COVID-19 bivalent booster has been available to the general public over the age of 18 for almost two weeks, but some clinics are reporting a slower-than-expected response.

In Kitchener, Activia Pharmacy has a sign out-front welcoming walk-in bivalent booster patients.

Owner and pharmacist Biren Prajapati said they have had a steady stream of interest, but they haven't been busy like when other vaccine versions became available.

“We haven’t seen that much of a demand for the new Bivalent vaccine, the vaccination rate is likely lower,” Prajapati said.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) said it has noticed a similar trend.

“As you move through each vaccine round – fewer people are choosing to get the next shot each time. In that context, the uptake has been good but we obviously have a long way to go to reach the level of protection we’d like to see as we go into the fall and winter," said WDGPH in part in a statement.

Region of Waterloo Public Health told CTV News the vaccination and booster uptake have slowed in recent months.

“Although there is renewed interest in the bivalent booster vaccine, the demand is lower than what we saw for first and second doses," said public health officials.

University of Waterloo associate professor of pharmacy, Kelly Grindrod said it may just be timing. She said many people have already had COVID-19 so they are waiting to be eligible again.

Boosters are recommended three to six months after your shot or infection.

“Some people got their booster dose late in summer, so maybe they are not eligible yet or it could be, we are not into the peak flu season,” Prajapati added.

Prajapati believes that once the colder weather sets in, flu season and vaccines will become more top of mind.

COVID-19 boosters and flu shots can be given in one sitting.

At the Shoppers Drug Mart in uptown Waterloo, pharmacist Navneet Randehawa said they have been busy with bivalent boosters.

“The flu shots, we haven't started yet. We are just doing the bivalent right now so it's a good time right now to just get your bivalent and then get ready for the flu shot if you are hesitant on getting them together,” Randehawa said.

After Region of Waterloo Public Health announced its first two lab-confirmed flu cases at the end of September, they said flu shots would be available in early October for those at high risk. In November the flu shot will be available to the general public

Appointments are available through the provincial portal and some clinics and pharmacies are accepting walk-in patients.

Many clinics and pharmacies are accepting walk-in patients.