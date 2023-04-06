Region shells out over $150K in homeless encampment court case

The Region of Waterloo said it spent over $150,000 on legal fees over an injunction to evict residents from an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.

The court battle began in November last year with legal aid lawyers representing people living at the downtown property.

Lynsey Slupeiks, manager of corporate communications for the Region of Waterloo, told CTV News Thursday the legal costs for the court proceeding was $168,842.

Slupeiks said of this cost, $19,869 was for disbursements.

The region ultimately lost the court battle, and the case was dismissed.

Justice M. Valente dismissed the region's bid for an injunction in finding the bylaw the region used to enforce encampment orders "deprives the homeless residents of the encampment of life, liberty and security of the person in a manner not in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice and is not saved by section 1 of the charter."

Following the decision from Valente, the region said it does not plan to immediately appeal the decision.

A statement from Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman emailed to CTV News on Feb. 23 said the region will continue to work with outreach partners to voluntarily move people living at the encampment into shelter spaces, including the new hybrid shelter planned at Erbs Road.

“Should those efforts not be successful, regional council could apply back to Justice Valente to rescind the declaration at a future date,” Redman said at the time.

'UNPRECEDENTED COLLABORATION'

On Thursday, the region issued a news release saying it is hoping community engagement this summer will help create a plan to end chronic homelessness.

“This will be a plan created in the community, by the community, for the community,” Region of Waterloo Commissioner of Community Services Peter Sweeny said.

The region estimates that more than 1,000 individuals are currently experiencing homelessness, calling the number unprecedented.

“Of these individuals, more than 500 are experiencing chronic homelessness or homelessness that lasts for more than six months,” the release said.

Staff were directed to create a plan to end chronic homelessness in the summer of 2022, around the same time the region’s first-ever hybrid shelter was approved.

HYBRID ENCAMPMENT OPENEING DATE

On Tuesday, the region said the targeted opening of a hybrid shelter at 1001 Erbs Road was being pushed back "towards the end of the month."

Sweeney said during a meeting in March that the targeted date of April 15 was no longer feasible due to challenges with the construction of the community space.

The targeted April 15 date came after an announcement in January that the opening date for the hybrid shelter was pushed back, with design delays being blamed.

Despite the pushed-back opening dates, the buildings that will serve as homes for around 50 people are currently being constructed on the property.