Region, Woolwich Township seeking feedback for new Breslau library

A public engagement process is being launched to determine how the Region of Waterloo library will expand into the community of Breslau.

The proposed location for the new branch is the Breslau Community Centre on Andover Drive.

“Over the coming weeks, staff will work to gather public input to determine the convenience and value that a branch at this location would offer to the community, and to inform decisions on expanding the library’s services and resources more comprehensively to residents in Breslau,” the region said in a release.

The feedback process begins with an online survey on Engage WR where residents are being asked to weigh in on their desired amenities and whether they support transforming the lower level of the community centre into a library.

Community members can also tour the proposed space and ask questions during drop-in hours on June 20 and June 22.

The region said results will be released in reports to both Woolwich Township council and the region’s library committee in August.