Regional approach to organic waste being pressed by Essex waste authority

As the 2025 deadline approaches for larger municipalities to formulate an organic waste diversion strategy, the local solid waste authority is pushing all of Essex County municipalities to adopt a regional approach.

“We have to do this. It’s mandated by the province,” says Kieran McKenzie, a Windsor city councillor and board member at the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA). “This is something that’s been foisted upon us, so we’re going to do this regardless.”

Windsor must divert 70 per cent of organic waste by 2025, as well as roll out a curbside “green bin” collection regime.

LaSalle, Tecumseh, Leamington and Amherstburg must also begin a program with lower diversion targets of 50 per cent and won’t immediately be required to offer green-bin curbside pick-up.

Because of their lower population densities, Kingsville, Essex and Lakeshore have no immediate obligation to handle organic waste.

By the end of March, the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority is seeking a commitment from all eight municipalities, even the three which aren’t legislated by the province to handle organic waste.

“It sounds like a long time away, but when you really think about it, we have to get a collection contract in place, a processing facility in place,” says Anne-Marie Albidone, the City of Windsor’s manager of environmental services.

And so the push is on to get full buy-in for a regional solution.

“We’re all in this together, Like it or not, we only have one landfill,” Albidone says. “So any diversion program really should be a regional program.”

So far the Town of Essex has received the request, but has not responded to the county.

Kingsville plans to discuss the proposal at its upcoming council meeting on March 14.

The other six municipalities have shown interest in a regional approach, including Windsor’s council, which unanimously passed a resolution to that effect Monday night.

The deadline for responses set out by EWSWA is March 31.

“At that point, we’ll know who’s in and who’s out,” says McKenzie.

And that’s important because the solid waste authority plans on issuing a request for proposals for a short-term service contract with a waste processing provider. But first, it needs to provide estimates for how much tonnage can be expected in the contract.

“At the end of the day, if it’s going to work and work proper for the whole region, then we all gotta get on the wagon here,” says Gary McNamara, the mayor of Tecumseh and also the county Warden.

He acknowledges the cost will be big in the long-term depending on what type of solution the interested parties are seeking. He says the cost could potentially run in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The short-term plan is intended to hit the provincial target by 2025, bridging the region until a long-term solution can be agreed upon.

Proponents of a regional solution say the cost may be a burden, but the environmental benefits are also clear, including lowering greenhouse gas emissions, the potential to convert waste into energy and create revenue, while extending the life of the county’s lone landfill.

“They have committed as a county to the energy targets, and this is the best way for all of us to hit the targets," Albidone.