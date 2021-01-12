Regional Chair Karen Redman said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, Redman said she has been in isolation since Dec. 24 following possible exposure to the disease through a family member.

Redman said she initially tested negative, but developed mild symptoms and went back for a second test, which was positive.

She said her symptoms are mild and she remains in self-isolation.

In the video, Redman said she's grateful that she's able to perform her job from home and thanked essential and front-line workers who need to leave their homes for work.

