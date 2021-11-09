Regional council giving $100K to THEMUSEUM despite staff recommendations against funding

An extra $100,000 grant was approved by Region of Waterloo council Tuesday to THEMUSEUM, in order to help the facility increase marketing for its largest exhibit ever, “Unzipped,” which features Rolling Stones memorabilia.

“This really is a big event, not just for our community, but quite frankly provincially and nationally, because we're the only Canadian city that's going to be hosting the Unzipped," Regional Councillor and Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said.

It’s the first time the three month exhibit will be held in Canada.

According to THEMUSEUM’s CEO David Marskell, 60 per cent of the tickets have already been purchased by people from outside of the region.

The extra funding is now earmarked for marketing in places like Toronto, Ottawa and Quebec.

“This amount of money almost equals what we have, and it's going to drive tens of thousands of people here," Marskell said. “We're seeing a fairly high percentage of ticket sales coming out of Quebec. About eight per cent of ticket sales, and that again bodes well for hotel rooms and restaurants and so on.”

Marskell said every 5,000 visitors are expected to add $500,000 to the local economy.

That’s why Vrbanovic was behind the motion to approve the extra funding.

“Throughout the pandemic the tourism and hospitality sector was really one of the hardest hit sectors, and this is going to be an opportunity to really see many people come to the community,” Vrbanovic said.

Marskell first asked for the money back in January.

But after listening to a staff recommendation, council deferred their decision.

At the time, staff recommended THEMUSEUM should not receive any additional funds on top of their regular annual allotment until a three-year review of operations is complete this spring over “some concerns with their operations.”

According to Tuesday’s staff report to council it was recommended that councilors “take no action with respect to THEMUSEUM’s request for a one-time marketing grant of $100,000.”

The report also stated “there is no provision in the 2021 operating budget or in the preliminary 2022 operating budget for a further grant to THEMUSEUM.”

During the special council meeting Councilor Sue Foxton addressed the concerns.

“What do you need the extra $100,000 for?,” asked Foxton before the vote.

“You’ve sold so many tickets, you’re doing so well, what will you use the other hundred thousand for?”

“The short answer is we will bring a lot more people to this community to spend money,” responded Marskell. “Eight per cent of the tickets sold at this point are from people in Quebec. They’re going to stay overnight.”

Last month, in a presentation to regional council, THEMUSEUM reported they had spent nearly $900,000 in “media support” while referencing marketing. But the CEO clarified on Tuesday the amount which has been spent on marketing so far is actually $150,000.

The $100,000 grant from the region will be marked as funds towards economic development and will be treated as an unbudgeted expense.

Waterloo Regional Chair Karen Redman stated Tuesday, “if it comes under economic development, I think it is a different proposition.”

Her reference was in comparison to the fact that the money could have been potentially taken from the region’s Arts Grants Funds which supports local creators and artists.

Redman went on to explain that herself and other council members have received open letters from local arts organizations.

“We have to recognize that this sector has been dealt a body blow during the pandemic and no doubt there will be many competing needs,” said Redman.

Councillor Elizabeth Clarke also voted in favor, despite not originally wanting to.

“Given that it is clearly an economic development initiative, it will have those sorts of benefits, and it will be funded from that pod, I will support it,” Clarke said.

Councillor Foxton said she voted to approve the grant because she believes it’s something the community needs right now, using a recent Rogers Home Town Hockey event in North Dumfries as an example.

“It was exactly what my community needed to start to get us out of Covid,” added Foxton.

The not-for-profit museum is also planning an expansion, with officials saying about $65-70 million is needed in the future in order to build a larger facility and avoid having to fully close to make room for major exhibits.

They believe this upcoming show will bring the attention it needs.

“We had for the Titanic exhibition 50,000 visitors, and that was before we were known outside the region,” Marskell said.

Regional council said THEMUSEUM has done a good job attracting exhibits that typically wouldn't be brought to the area, but can't predict if similar funding boosts will be needed again.

“I think it's premature to say what that future looks like. as we know they're working on a business plan that will be part of their ultimate proposal for a new facility. but right now it's all about Unzipped,” Vrbanovic said.

Unzipped is debuting at THEMUSEUM November 30 and will run until the end of February.