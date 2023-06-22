Regional council sets Dates for 2024 budget talks

With a looming ten per cent property tax increase next year, Waterloo regional council has approved a timeline for its 2024 budget discussions.

Council wants to begin talks in October, with the aim of receiving the Waterloo regional police service budget on November 22, followed by council's vote on the entire regional budget on December 13.

There will be a public input session on November 29, allowing residents to have their say during a public session.

At Wednesday’s meeting, council directed staff to draft a budget with a six per cent tax increase, down from initial projections of ten per cent to maintain current service levels.