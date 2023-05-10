Regional council to ratify new agreement with GRT workers Thursday
With Grand River Transit bus services scheduled to resume on Thursday, a special council meeting has been called to ratify the newly reached agreement.
The meeting will take place on Thursday at 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, members of Unifor Local 4304 and the region reached a new collective agreement, just over a week after the strike started and bus service was suspended.
In a release Tuesday, the union said the deal will see a total increase of 11 per cent over the three-year term agreement.
However, a news release from the region Wednesday stated that the agreement will see a 9.88 per cent increase in wages and benefits over three years.
CTV News reached out to both the region and the union for further clarification. The union replied their release is accurate.
The region did not clarify the apparent disparity, only providing the information in their previous release.
