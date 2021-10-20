Regional council to receive first report from task force investigating systemic racism
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Krista Sharpe
The first report from a regional task force looking into ways to eliminate systemic racism in Waterloo Region will be presented to council on Wednesday evening.
The working group outline five areas that needed improvement, along with specific suggestions on how to make those improvements.
That includes:
- Hiring practices ensuring leadership reflects community diversity and considering more than just education.
- Non-police responses to mental health calls.
- Regional funding for Indigenous initiatives and groups.
- Space for Indigenous groups through ongoing consultation with organizations to find community spaces.
- Splitting the position of Director of Reconciliation, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion into two jobs, since reconciliation and equity are two different things.
The 11-member group was formed about a year ago. They held town halls and meetings, along with circulating surveys within the community.
The virtual meeting presenting the report is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The full report is available here.
