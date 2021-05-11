Regional council votes to revisit face covering bylaw once Reopening Ontario Act revoked

Councillors in Waterloo Region will review the local face covering bylaw once the province revokes the Reopening Ontario Act.

The local bylaw, which requires people wear face coverings in all indoor public spaces, was due to expire on May 31. However, masks are mandatory across the province under the Reopening Ontario Act.

At a regional council meeting on Tuesday, councillors discussed extending the bylaw to Dec. 31, 2021. Coun. Sue Foxton proposed amending the extension to Sept. 30, with a possibility of extension.

Ultimately, council voted to review the face covering bylaw once Ontario revokes the provincial act. At that time, councillors will decide whether or not to extend the bylaw at a local level.

The bylaw came into effect in July 2020.

With reporting by CTV News Kitchener's Spencer Turcotte