Regional councillors attempt to take back a controversial decision for lifetime benefits

Less than a week after regional council approved a motion giving lifetime benefits to councillors, some who voted in favour are saying it was a mistake.

They are now looking for a way to undo the decision.

With several councillors’ time serving the municipality ending in mere weeks, a nine-to-seven vote in favour of a benefits package was approved at one of the last meetings of this term of Waterloo regional council.

A notable vote in favour came from outgoing Waterloo mayor Dave Jaworsky - who announced in February he would not be seeking a third term.

The motion approved last Tuesday would see benefits extended until death. Those include dental, life insurance, supplementary health costs, and out-of-province health insurance. It will cover up to $2,400 for a single person and $6,700 for a family.

Councillors would be eligible after serving one term and after they reach the age of 55.

Councillor Michael Harris, who voted in favour of the plan and is returning to serve another term, has since had second thoughts.

“I’ll say initially, there is never a good time to bring up compensation for politicians, never a good time,” Harris told CTV News on Monday.

Harris said he got wrapped up in the “heat of the debate” and admitted to already receiving the benefit as a former member of provincial parliament.

“I felt a little hypocritical not to support something I will receive sitting a different level of government, that was my underlying reasoning at the time,” he said.

Harris said he wants to rescind his decision at the earliest time possible.

“I can’t go back and change my vote, but the next best thing will be to go back and move forward with a motion submitted by myself, second by Joe Nowak, to cease the implementation of post-service benefits.”

Harris hopes his new motion will come into effect on Dec. 6.

Regional Chair Karen Redman voted against the motion. She said the typical process of creating a committee and taking feedback from the public was not followed.

Redman was overwhelmingly re-elected to the regional chair position in last months municipal election.

“I think there has been a fair amount of consensus of former colleagues and future colleagues that we do need to relook at this,” Redman said. “You either make these decisions that impact the future council but not the one that’s sitting, or you have a citizen committee that looks at dispassionately and makes a recommendation that is fully transparent and open.”

Incoming Waterloo mayor Dorothy McCabe who is not yet sworn in and not yet sitting on regional council said she supports undoing this move.

Due to her mayoral-elect status, McCabe was unable to cast a vote in the decision.

“If that process was followed, it would be a completely different situation, but clearly that process was not followed,” said McCabe. “That part of it really just struck a wrong note with me, and I also think in the middle of an affordability crisis, this wasn’t the time.”

Councillor-elect Colleen James sounded off on Twitter with her thoughts.

Any new council is not committed to any decision of a previous council. With the exception of regulatory decisions or potentially legislative requirements. A new council can always overturn a precious councils decision.

Helen Jowett opted out of seeking reelection this year but also left her opinion on social media.