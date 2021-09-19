Regional district providing $70K toward Indigenous housing project in Courtenay

An Indigenous affordable housing project in the Comox Valley has gotten a funding boost from the regional district.

The Comox Valley Regional District has provided $70,000 to the Wachiay Friendship Centre to support the project, which aims to develop 24 to 40 studio and one-bedroom apartments for Indigenous elders and singles in Courtenay.

The friendship centre serves urban-dwelling and off-reserve Indigenous people living in the Comox Valley region. The project at the intersection of 17th Street and McPhee Avenue is part of the organization's commitment to Indigenous housing, according to Wachiay president Monica Goodheart.

"Wachiay is committed to Indigenous housing for the Comox Valley,” Goodheart said in a news release from the regional district.

“Huy ch q’u, Wachiay is grateful for the funding from the CVRD for this much needed project in our community.”

CVRD board chair Jesse Ketler said the district is committed to reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit and Métis people living in the region.

“We know that actions speak louder than words and we are dedicated to supporting initiatives that make a real and tangible difference in the lives of Indigenous peoples in the Comox Valley," Ketler said in the release.

"We are proud and honoured to be a part of this important community project.”