Regional pitch for business partnerships impresses Boeing Canada

Boeing Canada is scouting the London region for business partners and opportunities.

“This is the best thing that I've seen in some time,” said Charles Sullivan, President of Boeing Canada. “When I come to a region like southwestern Ontario I see all of the municipalities working together. This is not a competition. That's why Boeing is so pleased to be here.”

A casual reception on Tuesday with business, academic and political leaders kicked off several days of scheduled meetings and site visits,

Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson told CTV News that a regional approach will help expand the existing aerospace industry in southwestern Ontario.

“The identification of talent is important, and we want to be part of a solution for the aerospace industry,” Mathieson explained.

“A job anywhere in the region is a job in the region for all of us. So we should work together to attract an employer like Boeing,” added Joe Preston, Mayor of St. Thomas.

The seeds of Boeing Canada’s interest in the region were planted during last summer’s Airshow London when Sullivan met local leaders.

London Mayor Ed Holder compared the team approach to recent municipal co-operation to seek better regional transportation.

“We have such a very strong and aggressive aerospace industry here in southwestern Ontario, specifically the London region,” said Holder.

Representatives of Western University and Fanshawe College highlighted the skilled workforces that graduates every year.

Sullivan is bullish about the opportunity to strengthen ties with the region in the future.

“The most important thing to me as the leader of Boeing Canada is to bring the best of Canada to Boeing, but also to bring the best of Boeing to Canada.