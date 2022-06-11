Regional police arrest man after woman reported being followed
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man in connection to a criminal harassment investigation.
A woman first reported to officials that she had been followed and watched near a grocery store on Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener, and near an educational institution on Strasburg Road, both last month and this month.
Police released an image and description of a man they were looking for in connection to the investigation on Friday.
In a Sunday release, police said that, with the public's help, they were able to identify and arrest the suspect.
A 44-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with two counts of criminal harassment.
