Regional police ‘aware’ of post claiming identity of person behind hate-motivated posters in Wilmot

Waterloo regional police say they are aware of an online post that claims to identify the person behind recent hate-motivated posters that have been circulating in Wilmot and surrounding areas.

In an email statement on Saturday, a representative from WRPS said they are aware of the post “purporting to identify the person responsible for placing posters throughout Wilmot Township and surrounding areas over the past month.”

Officials say investigators from the general investigations unit and hate crime unit have been actively investigating the posters and will continue to do so.

The investigation was launched after reports of racial and hate-motivated posters being circulated in Wellesley Township, Wilmot Township, and Kitchener.

Police have not said if they are planning to lay any charges.