The investigation into the murder of Kurt McKechnie is ongoing, two years after he was killed in Cambridge.

Waterloo regional police issued a statement on Sunday, exactly two years since they were first called to the scene on Southwood Drive.

Officers arrived at the location and reportedly found the 56-year-old with serious injuries that were a result of gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, according to officials.

Four people were reportedly seen leaving the area in an SUV at the time of the incident.

Police are still asking for the public's help in identifying the individuals.

The victim and the suspects are believed to have been known to each other and police say the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

