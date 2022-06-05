Regional police investigating hate-motivated graffiti on Waterloo playground

Regional police are investigating reports of hate-motivated graffiti found on a playground in Waterloo.

Officers were first called to the area of Allen and Willow Streets around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say graffiti was drawn on a playground and included hate-motivated writing and symbols.

There is no timeframe for the incident, according to police, as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.