Regional police investigating hate-motivated graffiti on Waterloo playground

Waterloo Regional Police headquarters are pictured on Wednesday, June 15, 2016.

Regional police are investigating reports of hate-motivated graffiti found on a playground in Waterloo.

Officers were first called to the area of Allen and Willow Streets around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say graffiti was drawn on a playground and included hate-motivated writing and symbols.

There is no timeframe for the incident, according to police, as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

