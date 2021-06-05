Regional police investigating report of suspicious man approaching child in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are looking into a report of a suspicious man approaching a child in the Chicopee area of Kitchener.

The child was out playing around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when they were approached by the unknown man, according to officials.

Police say there was a brief interaction between the two before the child was able to seek safety at a neighbour’s home.

There were no physical injuriesreported as a result of the incident.

As of Saturday, police do not have a description of the man.

Anyone who may have witnessed unusual activity in the area is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.