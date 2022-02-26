iHeartRadio

Regional police looking for Kitchener man reported missing for more three days

Waterloo regional police are looking for Nikolas Rukavina, 32, from Kitchener. (Source: WRPS)

Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help searching for a Kitchener man who has been missing for more than three days.

On Friday, officials tweeted that 32-year-old Nikolas Rukavina had not been seen in the last three days.

It's not known what he might be wearing.

Police say there is concern for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police Service.

