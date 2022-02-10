Regional police looking for package thieves in Cambridge
Two alleged package thieves, one of who supposedly took out a knife when confronted, are at large in Cambridge.
Regional police were called to a home in the area of Concession Road and Langs Drive just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
A resident told them that, when the confronted a female and male who stole a package from their home, the male brandished a knife.
The suspects reportedly fled the area, with the female pulling a red wagon.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
Other residents told police they also had packages stolen from their porches.
Police say they found some of the packages and the red wagon in the playground of William G. Davis Public School and returned the items to their owners.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
