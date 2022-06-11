Regional police looking for suspect after woman reported being followed
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a criminal harassment investigation.
A woman reported to officials that she had been followed and watched near a grocery store on Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener, and near an educational institution on Strasburg Road, both last month and this month.
Police say the man is not known to the woman.
He is described as tall with short, black hair, a medium build, and speaks fluent French.
Anyone who may have tips or surveillance video of the areas is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
-
Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival is back in Greater SudburyThe annual three-day Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival has resumed in-person events after two years due to COVID-19.
-
Elks, Lions to feature new quarterbacks in CFL openerBoth teams will feature new starting quarterbacks when the B.C. Lions and Edmonton Elks open the CFL season Saturday night in Vancouver.
-
RE/MAX Realty hot air balloon takes flight in AmherstburgPeople in Amherstburg took to the sky Saturday, riding aboard the famed RE/AX Realty hot air balloon.
-
Investigation reveals man was injuring domesticated animals: Brandon policeA 27-year-old man has been criminally charged after Brandon police said he was responsible for hurting domesticated animals.
-
Youth facing aggravated assault charge following incident in TilburyA youth offender is facing aggravated assault charges after an incident in Tilbury left a person with a life-threatening injury.
-
Calgarians young and old celebrate World Pickleball DayCalgarians from three years old all the way up to 87 picked up a racket Saturday in honour of World Pickleball Day.
-
British vehicles take over Victoria Park for car showThe annual All British Motoring Meeting took over the Victoria Park pavilion Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition following head-on crash east of PeterboroughA motorcyclist has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a serious crash in North Kawartha Township.