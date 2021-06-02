Regional police looking for suspect in connection to robbery at Cambridge restaurant

A reported robbery at a restaurant in Cambridge has regional police looking for a suspect.

Officers responded to the incident in the area of Cedar Street and Berkely Road around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect reportedly brandished a knife, demanded money from an employee, and fled with an undisclosed amount.

They’re described as a Black male wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, as well as a black face mask, pants, backpack, and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.