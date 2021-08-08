Regional police looking into reported shooting in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are conducting an investigation into reports of a shooting at a Cambridge residence.

Officials tweeted that there would be a police presence in the area of South Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The shooting is believed to have happened sometime overnight, but it was only in the morning when a resident noticed what appeared to be damage to their neighbour's home.

"He [the home owner] said one of the bullets went through the house," said neighbour Manuel Medeiros. "He was the only one home, the family was not."

There is no word yet if anyone was injured.

Police say there is no currenty threat to public safety and have since cleared the area.

Across the street from the residence is a playground Christopher Tashjian says he often brings his two-year-old daughter to.

"It's just constantly growing, getting more and more violent," he said. "It's a little scary.

"My parents didn't have to keep as close of an eye on me, and now I don't let her out of my sight because of everything that's going on."

This marks the 10th shooting investigation of the year in Waterloo Region.

"I plan to move out of here," said Medeiros. "I just feel things are kind of chaotic around here."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.