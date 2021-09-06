Regional police release images of person reportedly connected to Kitchener assault

Waterloo regional police are looking for a person of interest they say is connected to an assault that happened in Kitchener nearly a month ago.

Officers first responded to a disturbance at a bar on Hazlegen Drive around 2:50 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Investigators now say they are looking to identify and talk to the person in the images they release regarding the reported assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.