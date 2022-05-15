Regional police searching for sexual assault suspect in Cambridge
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect in what is believed to have been a sexual assault.
Emergency crews were called to the incident in the area of Linden Drive and Rosebrugh Avenue in Cambridge around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.
A man allegedly assaulted the victim and then fled the area on foot, according to officials. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
On Sunday, police said that they believe the incident was a sexual assault.
The suspect is described as white, around 5’10” with a stocky build, short hair, a goatee, and wearing all black clothing with a hoodie up over his head.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Toronto students take to the streets to protest proposed program changesFrom admission criteria to areas of specialization – it's a major overhaul of the specialized educational programs offered by the Toronto District School Board.
-
Warrant issued for shooting suspect in death of Calgary mother of 5Calgary police said in a statement issued Mondaythey have identified a second suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.
-
Lasting fatigue a symptom of long COVID, expert saysMany people who contracted COVID-19 during the sixth wave complained of lasting symptoms, sometimes known as long COVID, which Dr. Sohail Gandhi said can result in low energy or extreme fatigue.
-
June 27th Miracle organizers look to community to keep miracle aliveOrganizers of the world’s largest food drive are calling on residents to continue the miracle.
-
PC Leader Doug Ford, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca square off at election debateThe Ontario election leaders' debate kicked off Monday night with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford squaring off against Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca.
-
Sask. group calls for shared responsibility to prevent sexual violenceThe Regina and Area Sexual Assault Centre wants to shed light on the ways people are affected by sexual violence every day.
-
'Good people out there': Eddie Steele recovers stolen Grey Cup ring thanks to strangerFormer Edmonton Elk Eddie Steele has been reunited with his stolen Grey Cup ring.
-
-
Sask. addiction treatment centre for Indigenous girls gets permanent homeA Saskatchewan treatment centre for Indigenous girls from across Canada has found a permanent home on Muskoday First Nation.