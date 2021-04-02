Regional police searching for suspect in Cambridge robbery

A convenience store robbery in Cambridge has Waterloo regional police asking for the public’s help in finding a female suspect.

Officers were called to the store in the St. Andrews Street and Southwood Drive area around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say a female was seen leaving the store with merchandize, and when an employee confronted them, the female assaulted the employee and fled.

The suspect is described as white with long red hair, wearing all black clothing and white shoes.