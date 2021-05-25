Regional travel ban renewed in B.C.; restrictions expected to lift in coming weeks

British Columbians eager to leave their health region shouldn't pack their bags just yet.

Health officials announced Tuesday that the travel ban – requiring people to stay within one of three health regions, unless they need to leave for essential reasons – will remain in place for at least a couple more weeks.

The rules, which were first announced in late April, will be in place until at least June 15. Those caught travelling for non-essential reasons outside their zones can be fined $575.

Those zones include the combined Northern and Interior Health authorities and the combined Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions. The third region is Vancouver Island.

When that health order was first announced, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth encouraged people to stay even closer to home.

At the time, Farnworth gave the example that he wouldn't travel to White Rock for recreation from his home in the Tri-Cities.

"If you live on the North Shore, that's your local area. Stay in that area," he said in April.

However, on Tuesday, health officials said British Columbians are permitted and even encouraged to travel recreationally within their zones. In other words, Vancouver residents eager to go camping in Squamish or the Fraser Valley won't be discouraged from doing so.

For those hoping to make summer travel plans in other parts of B.C., health officials said those changes are coming soon too.

As early as June 15, if case counts continue to decrease, recreational travel will be permitted in the province.

Then, as early as July 1, recreational travel throughout Canada won't be discouraged.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

B.C. restart plan 2021 by CTV Vancouver on Scribd