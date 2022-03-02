'Registered Indian' declaration no longer displayed on Sask. health cards

A symbol indicating a “Registered Indian” declaration will no longer be printed on Saskatchewan health cards.

Under the new policy, effective Tuesday, an “R” will no longer be printed on health cards to identify a “Registered Indian.” The province said that information is not required to obtain health care services in the province.

“Making the decision to remove the ‘R’ from Saskatchewan Health Cards by the Province of Saskatchewan is a great day for Indigenous peoples," Saskatoon Tribal Council Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said in a release.

"This is a positive step toward reconciliation. We look forward to continuing to work together to improve the lives of Indigenous peoples, so we can all have a quality of life.”

The province said individuals will still have the option to self-declare as “Registered Indians,” but it will not be displayed on the card.

Those who currently have an “R” on their health card can have it removed by requesting a new card for free on eHealth’s website.

More to come…