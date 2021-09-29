Registered Nursing pilot program now available in Wainwright, Alta.

A partnership with the University of Calgary means Wainwright nursing students will no longer have to relocate to earn a degree.

The Rural Registered Nursing Degree Program is a pilot project to expand Alberta’s healthcare capacity in east-central Alberta. The University of Calgary will provide program delivery for the four-year bachelor of nursing degree, with Alberta Health Services providing classroom space and hands-on training at Wainwright Health Centre.

“We are thrilled to partner with AHS and the Wainwright community on this initiative to develop and enhance our rural nursing workforce,” nursing dean at the University of Calgary Sandra Davidson said in a release.

“That reduces geographic barriers to nursing education for potential students who reside outside main centres. We started a pilot program in Wainwright, but we hope to expand this option to other rural communities in coming years.”

A pilot cohort of eight students started the program earlier this month. The program’s first year will be a hybrid of online learning and virtual course delivery with in-person instructors connecting with students via video. Subsequent years will also include clinical and hands-on classes and labs.

Applications are now open for students to begin the 2022-23 school year.

Wainwright is about two hours southeast of Edmonton.