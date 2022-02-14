Registration begins for 2022 Calgary summer camps

With summer around the corner, an exhilarating season of summer camps is on the way to Calgary and area.

Below, see a collection of Calgary summer camps kids can register for that run in summer 2022:

WinSport

From mountain biking to archery or hockey, WinSport has a camp for everyone to enjoy. Registration for the WinSport 2022 summer camp season is official open. Each camp has different age restrictions but generally the summer camps are open for anyone ages four to 16. The camps cost anywhere from $200 to $600 for a four or five-day program.

For more information you can visit WinSport's website.

Calgary Zoo

Whether you like creepy and crawly or cute and fury, the Calgary Zoo has a wide assortment of day camps for anyone ages four to 14-years-old. Camps at the Calgary Zoo are designed to inspire participants to help sustain wildlife. Kids will be involved in activities, crafts and games, interpretive programs and tours throughout the zoo grounds. Costs for the camps range from $160 to $300.

To register for camps at the zoo you can visit the Calgary Zoo's website.

YMCA Calgary

YMCA Calgary has a wide selection of camps, including some at their health and fitness locations. They involve activities like skating, basketball and swimming. The YMCA also operates camps outside Calgary, like Camp Chief Hector, and inside the city, like at Camp Riveredge. Prices for YMCA camps vary per activity. They are open to anyone ages four to 15-years-old. Registration is now open for Camp Chief Hector and registration for day camps and Camp Riveredge open on Tuesday.

For more information visit the YMCA's website.

Heritage Park

Get ready to go back in time to the 1860s where campers will discover traditions of the Plains First Nation and the lives led by fur traders. Campers will also get to dive into activities in an early 1900s town. Registration is open for anyone ages six to 15-years-old. Heritage Park offers day camps as well as an overnight option. Prices range from $300 to $570.

For more information you can visit Heritage Park's website.

Repsol Sports Centre

Summer sport camp registration is open for all Repsol members and returning campers, and will be open to the general public on Feb. 21. Repsol has summer camps available to anyone ages two to 12-years-old. There are half day options that run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and full day options that run from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Prices vary depending on the camp.

For more information you can visit Repsol Sports Centre's website.

Chinook School of Music

For kids who absolutely love everything music, these summer camps are the bees knees. Welcoming anyone ages three to 12-years-old, kids will be exposed to a variety of instruments while having a foot-tapping good time. Prices range from $175 to $355 for a five-day camp. Registration is currently open.

For more information visit Chinook School of Music's website.

Telus Spark

Telus Spark offers so much more than basic science. Over a full week, kids ages five to 12-years-old will have new activities every day and exclusive access to shows at the Dome theatre. Campers will get to experience hands-on and interactive activities. The camps run over the course of July and August and come at a cost of $315 for a week. Because Telus Spark is such a hot commodity most days are sold out already, but spots may open up if cancellations are made.

For more information visit the Telus Spark website.