Registration for Barrie recreation and culture programs opens next week

The shadows are getting longer, and so is the list of recreation programs you can join next week.

Barrie residents can register for fall recreation and culture programming on Aug. 15.

But right now, residents can browse programs and save them to their Wish List to help find the programs they're interested in when they register next Tuesday.

"The City of Barrie's recreation and culture services team is excited to offer residents of all ages a variety of programs to support them in staying active, both mentally and physically," said Kate Ellis, acting manager of the recreation programs.

"Whether you're looking to get into shape with one of our fun fitness classes, or you want to learn something new like pilates or pickleball, we have something for you."

In addition to in-person programs, Barrie offers recPASS memberships that include access to all drop-ins, including fitness, skating, open gym, kids programs, and swimming, as well as unlimited access to the city's fitness centres at East Bayfield Community Centre, Allandale Recreation Centre, and Peggy Hill Team Community Centre.

The city provides a fee assistance program called recACCESS. It offers support to low-income families and individuals in Barrie by providing qualifying participants with a recPASS membership and youth credits that can be applied to the registration fee for qualifying programs and activities.

Browse and register for recreation programming opportunities at play.barrie.ca, or visit barrie.ca/RecDropins for the most current schedule of drop-in offerings.