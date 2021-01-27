Renovations are well underway and registration is about to begin for close to 100 new child-care spaces at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood.

Beginning on Feb. 1, parents will be able to apply for 24 new, full-time, licenced day care spaces at the rec centre.

Then, on Feb. 22, registration opens for families hoping to enrol in 40 new after school care spaces.

Families have until Feb. 28 to apply.

“For the month of February, we’re just taking, essentially, a letter of interest from the community,” said West Shore Parks and Recreation manager Geoff Welham.

“We expect there to be more interest than spots, but we will use a process where we will select the families that will be invited to come back for September.”

The rec centre is also adding 30 new spaces for preschoolers, and families can begin enrolment on March 22.

“This is going to provide a lot of relief for families, and the nice thing about these spaces is that it caters to a diverse group,” said Colwood Coun. Gordie Logan.

“We’re talking about infants, preschool, before and after school, so it really covers the full spectrum.”

Renovations for the child-care spaces are being paid for with $3.8 million in funding from the Union of B.C. Municipalities and the provincial government.

For more information, or to begin the registration process, visit the West Shore Parks and Recreation website.