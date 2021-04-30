Registration for swimming lessons set to resume

Two weeks after postponing registration for Leisure Guide swimming lessons, the City of Winnipeg is getting ready to open it up.

Registration will now start on May 3 at 8 a.m., with swimming lessons starting on May 9.

There are multiple ways people can sign up for lessons, including online, by calling 311, or doing it in person at 395 Main St. weekdays between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. People are reminded they will have to wear a mask and practise physical distancing during registration.

The process was originally delayed because the city was told about possible changes coming to the health order, so officials decided to wait.

- With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen.