Registration officially open for the Supplies 4 Students program
With September looming, families that need extra help with purchasing school supplies for their children can now register for the Supplies4Students program through United Way Oxford.
Back to school is an expensive, stressful time of year for many families in Oxford County, and those additional costs for supplies can be an unbearable burden on some families.
The Supplies4Students program allows students to purchase school supplies for their return to school.
United Way Oxford is going to be able to match donations for Supplies4Students this summer thanks to a $10,000 donation from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Company.
United Way will use those funds to match donations this summer, until they hit the $10,000 mark. That means if you donate $100 to Supplies4Students, they will have $200 to spend on local children to help them get ready for school in September.
Families looking for some extra help can apply now. Registration officially opened Monday and you can register online here.
