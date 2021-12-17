Registration open for Mosaic Stadium's Iceville

Iceville is back for another season at Mosaic Stadium, and skaters can secure their spot online. Iceville.ca

The first available ice time is Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. Sessions are available in one-hour blocks and can accommodate 215 skaters per session.

Iceville costs $5 per person and will run until Feb. 3. Iceville will also open during the Frost winter festival from Feb. 4 to 13.

“We are so excited to bring back Saskatchewan’s largest ice surface,” said Tim Reid, President and CEO of REAL. “Iceville is an experience unlike any other. The memories created on this special ice surface for friends and families were incredible. We look forward to people having the chance to make even more memories this season.”

On the morning of Dec. 31, a special skate will take place with a fireworks display. Members of the public are invited to attend and take in the fireworks from the stands.

The Harvard Lounge will be converted into the SGI chalet, where skaters can warm up and relax with some snacks and drinks before and after skating.

Extreme Hockey will offer skate rentals inside the Chalet, for $6 a pair.

Private skates times are also available for $300 per hour.

Skaters 12 years and older will be required to provide proof of vaccination.