Registration opens this morning for City of Toronto's fall recreation programs

Registration begins this morning for the city’s fall recreation programs.

Starting at 7 a.m., residents in Toronto, Etobicoke, York, and East York can sign up for various recreation programs this fall, including skating, swimming, and fitness programs.

Registration for programs in North York and Scarborough begins on Wednesday.

The city says there are approximately 12,700 registered programs with about 127,800 spaces available to Torontonians.

“New programs starting this fall include PA Day CampTO, Kalimba, Micro-gardening, Electronic Club and Dungeons & Dragons for Older Adults,” the city said in a news release issued Monday.

In order to sign up for programs, residents will need a family or client number and it is advised that registrants set this up in advance.

Residents can sign up for programs by visiting www.toronto.ca/FallRec or in-person at a handful of community centres from 7 a.m. to noon.

The following community centres will be open for in-person registration on Sept. 12:

Driftwood Community Recreation Centre, 4401 Jane St.

Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Ave.

Wellesley Community Centre, 495 Sherbourne St.

The following community centres will be open for in-person registration on Sept. 13 (Scarborough and North York):

Centennial Recreation Centre, 1967 Ellesmere Rd.

Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre, 29 St. Dennis Dr.

Those who need assistance can call the city’s call centre at 416-396-7378.

Many recreation programs have waiting lists for those who are unable to secure a spot.

“If registrants are unable to attend their program, they are asked to contact their local community centre or call the customer service line at 416-396-7378 to cancel their registration so that a spot can be offered to someone else,” the news release continued.