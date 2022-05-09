Registration opens this week for city of Ottawa summer aquatic and day camps

Registration opens this week for the city of Ottawa's popular summer aquatic programs and day camps for children and youth.

People can begin signing up for summer aquatic programs at 9 p.m. Monday, while registration for summer camps and all other programs opens at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Swimming lessons are available for pre-school children aged 3 to 5 and children aged 6 to 12 through the summer beginning the first week of July. There's also parented aquatic programs for children starting at four months of age.

Summer camps are available for children and youth. Specialty camps include Fortnite Adventure, Imagineers, Adventure, Magic, Nerf Adventure, Outdoor Adventures, Pokemon, Skateboard Adventure, Cheerleading, Chef Camp, Science and Technology and Leadership.

The city of Ottawa is also offering virtual camps again this summer. Virtual camps include Dance, Digital Arts, Science and Technology and Visual Arts.

For more information on aquatic and summer camps offered this summer and how to register, visit Ottawa.ca.