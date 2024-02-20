Registration to open for City of Barrie spring and summer programs

The City of Barrie will open registration for its spring and summer programs next week.

Residents can check out the selection of programs and register online starting at 8 a.m. on Tues., Feb. 27.

The City offers summer camps for kids, which are anticipated to be busy this season.

"The City of Barrie's camps are extremely popular because they deliver a rewarding, memorable, safe and fun summer experience that we know kids and youth in Barrie look forward to," said Kate Ellis, manager of Recreation and Culture Programs.

Residents can also participate in the various drop-in programs, including fitness, skating, swimming, open gym, and programming for kids at any of the three recreation centres.

For those unable to sign up online, registration is also available in person at the Allandale Recreation Centre on Bayview Drive, the East Bayfield Community Centre on Livingstone Street East or at the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre on Mapleton Avenue.