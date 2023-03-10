Regulatory changes to ‘eliminate barriers’ in bringing international doctors to Manitoba: province

Newly approved regulatory amendments will help internationally trained doctors work in the Manitoba health-care system sooner, the province announced Friday.

According to a news release, changes to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba’s regulations remove the requirement for internationally educated physicians in specific membership classes to pass their Medical Council of Canada Qualifying Exam Part 1 (MCCQE1) before registering and practising in Manitoba.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon said the changes will streamline the path to help international physicians provide care sooner in the province.

"We are leaving no stone unturned to strengthen our health system for Manitobans," she said in the news release.

According to the province, internationally educated physicians who apply for provisional registration in Manitoba already have medical degrees and have completed residency programs with certifying exams. They say the MCCQE1 only assesses medical knowledge and the clinical decision-making ability of candidates at a level expected of a medical student.

"This change allows us to recruit more physicians to Manitoba while maintaining high competency levels. The exam was holding back many qualified, internationally trained physicians from coming to the province," said college registrar Dr. Anna Ziomek.

"From a regulatory standpoint, we must take all steps possible to eliminate barriers to assessment without compromising quality and patient safety."

Gordon said existing processes and policies will continue to support patient safety and care, including competence assessments and practice supervision requirements.