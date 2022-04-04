Rehab options for High Level Bridge to be considered by city council

One of the most iconic features of Edmonton's river valley and a key bridge connecting downtown with Whyte Avenue needs upgrades to extend its lifespan for the next quarter of a century.

A city report says the High Level Bridge requires a major overhaul "to maintain its structural integrity and safe operation."

Administration drafted a range of options, including the critical rehabilitation, varying degrees of structural upgrading, to an outright replacement, for council to consider.

Extending the bridge's life for another 25 years is projected to cost between $135 to $270 million, with the bridge closed fully or partially for at least one to two years.

City council's executive committee is expected to review the options first, on April 13.

Construction of the bridge took place over three years, starting in 1910. Originally owned by the Canadian Pacific Railway Company, the city took ownership of the bridge in 1994. It was then designated a municipal historic resource a year later.

Rehabilitation with structural upgrading options, including shared used path and mass transit accommodation, are expected by city administration to have a "moderate" impact to the heritage value of the bridge, but improve interconnectivity in the city and future proof the bridge for the next 25 years.

When it comes to replacement, administration proposed two options: constructing a new bridge and keeping the High Level only for pedestrians and bicycles, or decommissioning the High Level entirely to make way for a new bridge.

Administration recommended a middle-of-the-road option that would rehabilitate the bridge and expand shared-use paths to improve active connections for Edmontonians.

The last time the bridge underwent a major rehabilitation project was in 1995, including repairs to the concrete on the main deck, steel structure, "protective coating" of some components, and other aesthetic upgrades, like handrail painting.

'A REALLY EXCITING PROJECT'

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said at a media availability on Monday that he does not believe the High Level should be replaced.

"So, we need to look at what we can do to maintain it and keep it in good condition," Sohi said.

"And also keep the iconic look and appeal and the history related to this bridge as well as expand the pedestrian and cycling network," he added. "I think it can be a really exciting project."

Input from the High Level Line Society was included as part of the report, which envisions a multi-use pathway on the bridge's upper deck where the Edmonton Radial Railway Society streetcars currently travel.

Should councillors accept the rehabilitation objectives, administration would create a fully budgeted proposal for council consideration in the fall, ahead of the next three year capital budget cycle.